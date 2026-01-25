Owen LaRue LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,555 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 907,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 365,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and full?year results — KMI reported higher revenue and EPS that beat consensus, with strong Natural Gas Pipelines contributions and a larger backlog that helped drive a jump in net income. Kinder Morgan Posts Record Earnings

Record Q4 and full?year results — KMI reported higher revenue and EPS that beat consensus, with strong Natural Gas Pipelines contributions and a larger backlog that helped drive a jump in net income. Positive Sentiment: Structural LNG tailwinds/backlog — management cites rising LNG feed?gas demand and a >$10B project backlog that should underpin multi?year cash flow and project EBITDA as new projects come online. LNG feed gas demand & backlog

Structural LNG tailwinds/backlog — management cites rising LNG feed?gas demand and a >$10B project backlog that should underpin multi?year cash flow and project EBITDA as new projects come online. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns — KMI declared the quarterly dividend (maintains a ~4% yield) and reiterated capital allocation that supports distributions while funding growth projects.

Dividend and capital returns — KMI declared the quarterly dividend (maintains a ~4% yield) and reiterated capital allocation that supports distributions while funding growth projects. Positive Sentiment: Insiders and buying signals — recent insider purchases (including Amy W. Chronis and others) and elevated call?option activity signal some bullish conviction from traders. Amy Chronis purchase

Insiders and buying signals — recent insider purchases (including Amy W. Chronis and others) and elevated call?option activity signal some bullish conviction from traders. Neutral Sentiment: Asset sale — KMI sold its Eagle Ford JV stake for ~$396M to BPX, which raises near?term cash and simplifies upstream exposure; impact on long?term earnings depends on redeployment. Eagle Ford sale

Asset sale — KMI sold its Eagle Ford JV stake for ~$396M to BPX, which raises near?term cash and simplifies upstream exposure; impact on long?term earnings depends on redeployment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/price target moves — modest target increases and “sector perform” notes (e.g., Scotiabank) reflect cautious optimism but limited near?term upside. Price target update

Analyst/price target moves — modest target increases and “sector perform” notes (e.g., Scotiabank) reflect cautious optimism but limited near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance — management issued relatively conservative near?term guidance despite the strong quarter, which can cap investor enthusiasm for an immediate rerating. MarketBeat: cautious guidance

Cautious guidance — management issued relatively conservative near?term guidance despite the strong quarter, which can cap investor enthusiasm for an immediate rerating. Negative Sentiment: Mixed insider activity — while some insiders bought, Quiver/filings show multiple executive share sales in recent months, which can be read as profit?taking by some market participants. Quiver insider activity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $507,462. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

