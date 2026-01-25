International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,922 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $198,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.86.

IBM stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

