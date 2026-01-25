PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Stock Position Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,196 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.16% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 318.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,930,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,846,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

