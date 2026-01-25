Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 17.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Waste Management News
Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $246 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in WM’s upside and providing immediate support for the stock. Wells Fargo raises price target
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews expect Q4 revenue up ~14.5% to $6.4B and EPS around $1.95, saying Collection and Healthcare segments are driving growth — a beat vs. cyclic worries would likely lift the shares. WM Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: Here’s What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat/other publications continue to profile WM as a defensive, dividend-backed infrastructure play (long runway from landfill/regulatory moats), which supports interest from income-focused investors. Waste Management company overview (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks deeper analysis explores metric-level estimates (like volumes, pricing, fuel and benefit impacts) that will drive Q4 results — useful for parsing beats/misses beyond headline EPS. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About WM Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary (TipRanks, Zacks market wrap) highlights WM’s resilience and modest upside in technical studies — these pieces can attract momentum flows but are not fundamental catalysts. TipRanks sector piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a “Sector Perform” stance (keeps coverage steady) — a neutral signal that tempers extreme bullishness but doesn’t add fresh negative pressure. Scotiabank reiterates Sector Perform
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank/other outlets have also been reported as downgrading WM in recent headlines, which creates conflicting analyst signals and can pressure sentiment ahead of results. Scotiabank downgrades Waste Management (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays/other reports issued pessimistic price forecasts — coupled with WM’s prior quarterly slight EPS/revenue miss, these bearish calls could weigh on shares if the Q4 print or guidance disappoints. Barclays issues pessimistic forecast
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $229.22 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
