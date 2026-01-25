Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 17.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.19.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $229.22 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

