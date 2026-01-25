Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 415,564 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 415,564 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,182,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,444,896,000 after buying an additional 405,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.46.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,046. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.55. The stock has a market cap of $508.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

