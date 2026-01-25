Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $138.18 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $138,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of GS opened at $919.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.31 and a 200-day moving average of $801.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend 12.5% to $4.50 per share, which supports income-focused investor demand and signals confidence in capital generation. Goldman Sachs Just Hiked Its Dividend 12.5%. Should You Buy GS Stock Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is working on underwriting/Advisory mandates and growth equity deals (e.g., leading Cubby’s $63M round and named as an underwriter on Ledger’s planned $4B IPO) — indicators of sustained investment-banking and alternatives fee flow. Exclusive: Cubby raises $63 million in Goldman Sachs-led funding
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlook support: a reported price-target raise to $985 signals bullish expectations from at least one coverage source and can lift sentiment among momentum investors. The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $985.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman published research raising its 2026 gold forecast to $5,400/oz — positive for commodities desks and research credibility, but indirect for GS equity performance. Gold hovers near record highs as Goldman Sachs lifts year-end forecast to $5,400
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a 2.92% voting interest in Qiagen (QGEN) under Dutch rules — a notable investment position that could lead to engagement but not an immediate impact on GS’s stock. Goldman Sachs Discloses 2.92% Voting Interest in QIAGEN
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing research and market calls (upgrades on names like Spotify, Novo Nordisk) keep Goldman visible in capital markets, but these items mostly reflect franchise strength rather than immediate EPS impact. Spotify Is On Sale: Why Goldman Sachs Says This Stock Drop Is A Gift For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s 2025 pay rose ~20% to $47M — a headline that can draw governance scrutiny and short-term investor pushback despite being linked to strong performance. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon gets over 20% pay boost in 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disposed of sizable GS holdings (reported ~$65M in sales), which can be read negatively by some investors even though insiders still hold material positions. Goldman Sachs (GS) Director Dumps $65M in Stock. Should Investors Worry?
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 68,186 shares of company stock valued at $65,820,670 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $898.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
