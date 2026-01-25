Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $138.18 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $138,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $919.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.31 and a 200-day moving average of $801.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 68,186 shares of company stock valued at $65,820,670 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $898.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

