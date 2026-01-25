Quilter Plc Has $81.70 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $81,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

