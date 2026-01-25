Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Financial Analysis

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertiv and Taboola.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $8.01 billion 8.71 $495.80 million $2.65 68.89 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.68 -$3.76 million $0.08 51.94

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertiv and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 4 19 1 2.80 Taboola.com 0 4 5 0 2.56

Vertiv currently has a consensus price target of $187.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Vertiv.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 10.67% 50.82% 14.98% Taboola.com 1.34% 8.12% 4.92%

Risk and Volatility

Vertiv has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertiv beats Taboola.com on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.