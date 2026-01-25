IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,279,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,722,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in IQVIA by 57.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $26,528,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IQVIA by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $235.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $266.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.