Reviewing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) and Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waters and Tenon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.96 billion 7.90 $637.83 million $10.88 36.06 Tenon Medical $3.28 million 3.23 -$13.67 million ($1.77) -0.54

Profitability

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Waters and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 20.89% 36.59% 16.18% Tenon Medical -396.26% -409.04% -114.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waters and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 9 9 1 2.58 Tenon Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $395.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.30%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Waters.

Risk & Volatility

Waters has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waters beats Tenon Medical on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. In addition, the company offers MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. Further, the company provides thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by clinical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

