Trek Financial LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21,239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 1,721,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,046. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

