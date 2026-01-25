Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,569 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

