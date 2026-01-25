ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Director William Bradford White Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$618,310. This trade represents a 2.32% increase in their position.

ReGen III Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.39. ReGen III Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp. in May 2021. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

