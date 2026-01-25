ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Director William Bradford White Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$618,310. This trade represents a 2.32% increase in their position.
ReGen III Stock Performance
Shares of GIII stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.39. ReGen III Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59.
ReGen III Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ReGen III
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.