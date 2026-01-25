Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,759,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after buying an additional 1,173,929 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $9,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.22 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity: Traders bought ~164,196 APLD call options on Friday (?36% above typical call volume), signaling heightened bullish positioning that can amplify upward price moves.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Texas Capital raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Applied Digital to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,105.86. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $6,009,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,176,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,101,902.18. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 368,053 shares of company stock worth $13,251,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

