iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,073 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,664,000 after buying an additional 1,673,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after buying an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.