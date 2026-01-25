PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

