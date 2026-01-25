W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $68.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.70.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Stock Up 1.2%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 27.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 160,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 875,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 208,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. W.P. Carey has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.03%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

