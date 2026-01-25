W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $68.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.70.
WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday.
WPC stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. W.P. Carey has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.
W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.03%.
W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.
Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.
