Comparing Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) & Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bunzl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi Cayman Islands and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Tingyi Cayman Islands pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bunzl pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunzl has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tingyi Cayman Islands and Bunzl”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.65 $519.46 million N/A N/A Bunzl $15.05 billion 0.60 $640.23 million N/A N/A

Bunzl has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tingyi Cayman Islands and Bunzl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bunzl 0 5 1 2 2.63

Summary

Bunzl beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

