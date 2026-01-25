Babcock (NYSE:BW) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Babcock stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Babcock has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock during the third quarter worth $14,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,692 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Babcock by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 849,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Babcock by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,366,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock in the third quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $10 price target, publishing detailed EPS forecasts that show several positive quarters in 2026 and projected FY2026 EPS of $0.10 and FY2027 EPS of $0.22 — a clear bullish catalyst for sentiment and valuation re-rating. Northland initiates coverage

Investor commentary and a Seeking Alpha piece argue the market may have over-discounted bankruptcy risk and that asset value could be higher than current pricing — this is a narrative that can support speculative buying but is opinion-based and not new fundamental news.

Investor commentary and a Seeking Alpha piece argue the market may have over-discounted bankruptcy risk and that asset value could be higher than current pricing — this is a narrative that can support speculative buying but is opinion-based and not new fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst attention in the press includes coverage about Babcock International (ticker BAB) — separate from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW). These items (ratings and management news for BAB) can create name confusion in headlines but are not directly material to BW’s fundamentals. TipRanks: BAB rating TipRanks: BAB CEO succession

Recent analyst attention in the press includes coverage about Babcock International (ticker BAB) — separate from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW). These items (ratings and management news for BAB) can create name confusion in headlines but are not directly material to BW’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat but a revenue shortfall (EPS better than estimates while revenue missed consensus), highlighting that operational recovery remains uneven — a reminder of execution and top-line risk as the company works toward the profitable quarters analysts forecast. BW company page

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

