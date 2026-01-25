Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $599.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $579.00 to $599.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.88.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $610.66 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

