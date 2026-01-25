WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

