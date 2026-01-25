Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price target on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.78. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 268,854 shares of company stock worth $7,915,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.