Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price target on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.
Halliburton Stock Up 0.8%
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 268,854 shares of company stock worth $7,915,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Halliburton News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and operational momentum — HAL topped EPS and revenue expectations, with improved margins and management emphasizing capital returns (buybacks/dividends) that support per-share value. MarketBeat: Halliburton Beat Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises — multiple firms (TD Cowen, Susquehanna, RBC, BMO, JPMorgan, Evercore, Stifel, Capital One) raised targets or ratings after results, signaling consensus sentiment lift and providing upward price catalysts. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: New strategic initiatives — a $35M Halliburton–A*STAR lab in Singapore targets faster tech-enabled growth in Asia, supporting international revenue diversification and longer-term service/product improvements. SBR: Halliburton, A*STAR $35m lab
- Positive Sentiment: Venezuela opportunity — company comments and hiring activity point to a potential quick re-entry if cleared politically, which could materially expand international revenue. WSJ: Halliburton Prepares to Re-Enter Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity and new highs — large call buying and a 12-month high reflect elevated speculative and institutional interest, but they can amplify short-term volatility. AmericanBankingNews: Investors Buy Calls
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector noise — broader energy-market swings and geopolitics (plus periodic headlines) create background volatility that can mask company fundamentals in the near term. SeeItMarket: Energy Stocks Steady Amid Macro Chaos
- Negative Sentiment: Profit nuance — while EPS beat, net income edged down year-over-year (reported net income decline), highlighting some margin or one-time items that temper the beat. Yahoo: Q4 net income falls 4.2%
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zephirin Group cut HAL from Buy to Hold and trimmed its target to $28, flagging downside risk and reminding investors not all analysts are convinced upside is sustained. MarketScreener: Zephirin Downgrades HAL
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.
The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.
