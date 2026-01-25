Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Ally Financial has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 10.77%.Ally Financial’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $991,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,409.12. The trade was a 92.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 100,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Ally Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ally Financial this week:

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.