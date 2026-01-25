Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $41.63

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.6250.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,446,000 after purchasing an additional 926,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,969,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 667,730 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,367,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,701,000 after purchasing an additional 143,380 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.