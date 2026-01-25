Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Citizens Financial Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: CFG reported Q4 net income of $528M (up ~32% YoY) and EPS $1.13 (up ~36% YoY), beating expectations and showing revenue/fee strength that supports earnings momentum. Citizens Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income
- Positive Sentiment: Higher fee income and NII drove the profit jump and helped push shares to recent highs — an operational beat that underpins the bank’s improving revenue mix. Citizens Financial profit jumps on higher fee income, shares hit all-time high
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: CFG announced a $0.46 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.9%), payable Feb. 18 to holders of record Feb. 4 — supports income-focused buyers.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target increases: multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/outperform (Bank of America to $78; Argus to $72; DA Davidson to $73; KBW to $70), signaling renewed sell?side confidence in earnings trajectory and upside potential. Argus price target raise Benzinga coverage of analyst moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Business outlook/depth pieces: coverage highlights strategic moves — private bank expansion and technology initiatives that shape longer?term growth but are not immediate catalysts. CFG Q4 Deep Dive: Private Bank Expansion and Strategic Tech Initiatives Shape Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor resources: earnings-call transcript and analyst write?ups provide detail for modeling future quarters; useful for verifying management commentary vs. sell?side assumptions. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript Seeking Alpha analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction note: CFG reached a new one?year high on the earnings beat, which is context for today’s intraday moves. CFG Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking/technical pullback: after the strong run and multiple bullish analyst notes, some investors are locking in gains — this likely explains the downward price move despite fundamentally positive news.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.