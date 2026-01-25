Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

