Argus Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $110.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Argus from $141.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $135.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.14 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $34,603,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,765,942.40. The trade was a 49.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653,599 shares of company stock valued at $173,141,263 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $7,929,645,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

