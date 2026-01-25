Argus Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $110.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Argus from $141.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $135.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.
Netflix Trading Up 3.1%
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $34,603,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,765,942.40. The trade was a 49.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653,599 shares of company stock valued at $173,141,263 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $7,929,645,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Solid quarter and subscriber milestone — Netflix beat Q4 revenue/earnings estimates modestly and surpassed ~325 million paid subscribers, which supports the base streaming growth story and cash generation outlook. Netflix Just Topped 325 Million Subscribers
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and options activity — Large call-volume and reported purchases by funds (e.g., ARK) show pockets of bullish positioning that can prop short-term upside amid the noise. Cathie Wood Loads Up on Netflix
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst commentary — Some firms reaffirm bullish views (e.g., Bernstein) while others trim targets; consensus remains split between “buy” and cautious views as models are re-run to account for the WBD deal and slower guidance. Analysts Share Mixed Remarks on Netflix
- Negative Sentiment: Acquisition battle and regulatory uncertainty — The takeover fight for Warner Bros. (Netflix’s ~$82.7B all-cash offer vs. Paramount/Skydance counterpressure) is escalating; that contest raises antitrust and financing risk and is the primary driver of investor caution. Netflix says Paramount bid ‘doesn’t pass sniff test’
- Negative Sentiment: All-cash structure and financing impact — Netflix amended the WBD offer to all cash and suspended buybacks, increasing near-term cash needs and removing a prior EPS support; that elevates leverage/financial risk if the deal proceeds. Netflix Just Upped Its Bid for Warner Bros. to All Cash
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut targets and warn on guidance — Multiple shops lowered price targets or issued cautious notes after Q4 and the WBD bid (Baird, TD Cowen, HSBC and others), pressuring sentiment and weighing on valuation. Baird Adjusts Price Target on Netflix
- Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory spotlight — Netflix executives will face hearings (Senate testimony reported), raising the chance of regulatory hurdles and prolonging deal uncertainty. Sarandos to Testify in Senate Hearing
- Negative Sentiment: Market-level re-rating — Despite solid results, the stock remains well below its 2025 highs as investors price in slower growth and deal risk; that macro re-pricing is keeping volatility elevated. Netflix Stock Drops 35%+ After Q4 as WBD Deal Risk Rises
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
