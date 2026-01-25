Citigroup Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $235.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $250.60 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.24.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $133.09 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $123.78 and a 52-week high of $239.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,525 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $249,352.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,294.55. The trade was a 36.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $77,745.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,571.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

