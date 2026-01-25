Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

AGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 48.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 157,655 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.21 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

