Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $249.44

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.50.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,467 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,507,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 4.9%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $262.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $276.85.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

