Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.9%

SBUX stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $1,246,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,243,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,105,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $433,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

