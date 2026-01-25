Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.
Teradyne Stock Up 0.0%
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.
Insider Activity at Teradyne
In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Teradyne
Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on TER to $260 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels. Bank of America Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported memory test sales of $128M (up 110% sequentially), which management and analysts attribute to AI-driven demand for HBM and DRAM — a near-term revenue tailwind for semiconductor test. TER’s Memory Test Sales Hit $128M
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces highlight two structural growth drivers (semiconductor test and AI-enabled robotics) that support a long-term bull case, but also flag TER’s premium valuation (high EV/aEBITDA multiple) that could amplify post-earnings volatility. Teradyne Has 2 Critical Megatrends Backing Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated analyst coverage pieces provide a range of views and price targets, underscoring mixed sentiment — helpful for gauging consensus but not a clear directional catalyst by itself. Demystifying Teradyne: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Teradyne’s strong multi-year share performance and whether current pricing already reflects that strength — useful context for investors evaluating further allocations. Is Teradyne (TER) Pricing Reflecting Its Strong Multi Year Share Price Performance
- Negative Sentiment: A deeper analysis warns the market is ignoring Teradyne’s cyclical end-market exposure and customer concentration; the piece calls Q4 FY25 guidance a critical inflection — if demand normalizes, earnings and stock could be pressured. Teradyne: The Market Is Ignoring The Cyclicality Of Its Business
- Negative Sentiment: News roundup noting TER “sank” while the broader market gained, reflecting investor jitters around near-term results and high valuation ahead of earnings. Teradyne (TER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.
The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.
