Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

NASDAQ TER opened at $229.18 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $238.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

