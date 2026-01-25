Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BAESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. Bae Systems has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $114.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

