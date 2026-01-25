Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $13.6640 million for the quarter.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 32.83%.The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, analysts expect Chain Bridge Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBNA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBNA. Zacks Research downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 115.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 236.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $131,000.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

