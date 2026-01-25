Community Financial System (CBU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $212.8490 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Community Financial System has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Financial System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Community Financial System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Community Financial System in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Financial System by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Financial System by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial System

Community Financial System (NYSE: CBU) is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company’s product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

Featured Stories

