Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other news, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $121,737.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,222.93. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,529.96. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 483,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 439.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.