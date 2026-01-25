Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 335

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 to GBX 335 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 507 to GBX 517 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Haleon
Haleon Stock Up 0.4%
About Haleon
Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.
Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.