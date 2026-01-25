D. Boral Capital Cuts Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $4.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

