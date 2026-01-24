Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.1750 and last traded at $16.17. 63,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 42,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Telstra Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) is Australia’s largest telecommunications and technology company, offering a broad portfolio of services that includes fixed?line and mobile voice, broadband and data, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and managed network solutions. The company operates one of the country’s most extensive mobile networks, providing 3G, 4G and 5G coverage to millions of consumers and businesses, alongside fixed and wireless broadband services for both urban and regional markets.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Telstra traces its heritage back to the Postmaster?General’s Department in the early 20th century and was later corporatized as Telecom Australia in 1975 before adopting the Telstra brand in 1995.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.