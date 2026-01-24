Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 53,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 157,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6238.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexalin Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on NXL
Nexalin Technology Price Performance
Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 5,527.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.46%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.
Institutional Trading of Nexalin Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexalin Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.35% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Nexalin Technology Company Profile
Nexalin Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in noninvasive neuromodulation therapies for mental health conditions. The company develops and markets the Nexalin® medical device platform, which delivers proprietary alternating current waveforms to targeted areas of the brain through forehead-mounted electrodes. Its technology is designed to modulate neural activity without pharmaceuticals, positioning the company within the growing field of digital therapeutics and neurostimulation.
The Nexalin device has received U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexalin Technology
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.