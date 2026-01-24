Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 12,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operating through its banking subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad array of banking, lending, and wealth management services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its core offerings include deposit products, home and auto financing, credit cards, and treasury management solutions, complemented by insurance, investment advisory and trust services.

Founded in 1858 with the merger of Third National Bank and Fifth National Bank, Fifth Third has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast.

