SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.92 and last traded at C$14.88. Approximately 5,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SIG Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SIG Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.78.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022.

