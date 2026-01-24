Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Up 30.3% – Still a Buy?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) traded up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 687,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 107,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Palamina Stock Up 30.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

About Palamina

(Get Free Report)

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.