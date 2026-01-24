Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) versus InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Critical Survey

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Keppel REIT and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 40.46% 6.65% 4.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and InvenTrust Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $195.76 million 15.21 $81.16 million N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $293.02 million 7.66 $13.66 million $1.53 18.91

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.