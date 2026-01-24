Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,145,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,622,445 shares.The stock last traded at $14.32 and had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of research firms have commented on JANX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clear Str lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

The firm has a market cap of $890.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $110,828.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,802.86. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,098.34. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $972,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 555,800 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 960,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 701,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

