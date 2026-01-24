PLATINCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $600.19 Thousand (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $600.19 thousand and approximately $15.01 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 745,030,546 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,990,667.54915 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11998551 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

