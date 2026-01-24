Jupiter Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $582.68 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

