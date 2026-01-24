Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $88.16 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,656,964,000 after buying an additional 689,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,026,180,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,096,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,022,080,000 after acquiring an additional 821,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Positive Sentiment: MedTech and pharma strength, and EPS resilience — Abbott reported adjusted Q4 EPS growth (company highlighted margin improvements) and strong MedTech (+~12%) and Established Pharma (+~9%) performance that partly offset Nutrition weakness; management still projects FY?2026 adjusted EPS growth. Press Release

MedTech and pharma strength, and EPS resilience — Abbott reported adjusted Q4 EPS growth (company highlighted margin improvements) and strong MedTech (+~12%) and Established Pharma (+~9%) performance that partly offset Nutrition weakness; management still projects FY?2026 adjusted EPS growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts keep buy/outperform stance despite cuts — several major firms trimmed price targets after the print but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling conviction in the longer?term story even as near?term expectations were tempered. Analyst Reaction

Analysts keep buy/outperform stance despite cuts — several major firms trimmed price targets after the print but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling conviction in the longer?term story even as near?term expectations were tempered. Positive Sentiment: Some commentators view the pullback as a buying opportunity — market commentators highlight ABT’s dividend history, cash flow and buyback capacity, suggesting the drop may create an attractive entry for long?term investors. MarketBeat: Pullback Analysis

Some commentators view the pullback as a buying opportunity — market commentators highlight ABT’s dividend history, cash flow and buyback capacity, suggesting the drop may create an attractive entry for long?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts available — investors can review management commentary and segment detail in the Q4 earnings call transcript for color on nutrition, diagnostics and Exact/other strategic items. Earnings Transcript

Full earnings call and transcripts available — investors can review management commentary and segment detail in the Q4 earnings call transcript for color on nutrition, diagnostics and Exact/other strategic items. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/valuation commentary circulates — value and dividend?focused outlets are flagging ABT as attractively valued after the pullback; this is background context rather than a near?term catalyst. Zacks: Value Take

Dividend/valuation commentary circulates — value and dividend?focused outlets are flagging ABT as attractively valued after the pullback; this is background context rather than a near?term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss driven by Nutrition and Diagnostics — Q4 revenue (~$11.5B) fell short of consensus, with Nutrition down sharply (~8–9%) and Diagnostics weak, sparking the initial selloff. Reuters: Revenue Miss

Revenue miss driven by Nutrition and Diagnostics — Q4 revenue (~$11.5B) fell short of consensus, with Nutrition down sharply (~8–9%) and Diagnostics weak, sparking the initial selloff. Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly below Street — Abbott set Q1 EPS and FY?2026 EPS ranges that sit near or a touch below consensus, increasing near?term revenue/growth concerns. Guidance Details

Guidance slightly below Street — Abbott set Q1 EPS and FY?2026 EPS ranges that sit near or a touch below consensus, increasing near?term revenue/growth concerns. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — a raft of firms (Citigroup, Goldman, Raymond James, Sanford Bernstein, Oppenheimer, RBC, etc.) trimmed targets, which can amplify selling pressure even if ratings remain constructive. Benzinga: PT Cuts

Multiple price?target cuts — a raft of firms (Citigroup, Goldman, Raymond James, Sanford Bernstein, Oppenheimer, RBC, etc.) trimmed targets, which can amplify selling pressure even if ratings remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Options and hedging activity spiked — an unusual surge in put buying suggests traders are positioning for further near?term downside (heightened bearish sentiment).

Options and hedging activity spiked — an unusual surge in put buying suggests traders are positioning for further near?term downside (heightened bearish sentiment). Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny in India — reports of an investigation into alleged misuse of a codeine?based cough syrup (Abbott Healthcare) add an extra headline risk in emerging markets. Reuters: India Scrutiny

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

