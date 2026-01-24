Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 296,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,993,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

