ARPA 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.73 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $21.31 million and $24.73 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.01339615 USD and is down -9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $19,696,479.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.