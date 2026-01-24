Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $2.26 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Prom has a market cap of $41.29 million and $7.51 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00002531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 2.28674103 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $10,125,617.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.